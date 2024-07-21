This Dog Was Found Abandoned In A South Carolina Dumpster, But An Animal Rescue Found The Pup A Safe Place To Stay

Recently, a dog was found abandoned in a dumpster. Thanks to an animal rescue in South Carolina, the dog Sydney (formerly known as Sadie) was able to find a safe place to stay.

According to the Cumberland County Animal Services in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Sydney soiled in the house and bit her owner after being physically disciplined. Afterward, the owner threw the dog in the dumpster.

Cumberland County Animal Services discovered the pup in the dumpster and brought her to its shelter. They started searching for a rescue to take Sydney in rather than an adopter due to her history of biting.

The agency reached out to rescue partners and spread the word on social media of the urgent need for a new home for Sydney. Her hold at the county shelter was quickly coming to an end, which meant she would be euthanized soon.

Under the post, many people left comments, expressing their outrage over the way Sydney had been treated by her previous owner. Several called for the owner to get charged with animal cruelty and neglect.

Fortunately, Dochas n Gra Animal Rescue of Chesterfield, South Carolina, came to Sydney’s aid. The rescue picked Sydney up and brought her to a nonprofit rescue and sanctuary for animals in need of medical care.

“She was on her last day. She was going to be euthanized, and she was sick with an upper respiratory infection,” said Victoria McGonigal, the founder of Dochas N Gra Animal Rescue.

When McGonigal heard that Cumberland County Animal Services was looking for a no-kill rescue home for Sydney, she immediately volunteered Dochas N Gra Animal Rescue.

Sydney has been doing well since her arrival to her new home. She has greeted everyone she meets with love. She also enjoys kisses and snuggles and is a very good listener. At present, she is focusing on healing from her upper respiratory infection.

