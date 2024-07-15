Two Ancient Roman Villas Were Hidden Beneath A 4,000-Acre UK Estate For Thousands Of Years Until Their Remains Were Recently Unearthed

Below the ground in the United Kingdom, the remains of two ancient Roman villas have been hidden for thousands of years.

The remains were recently unearthed during a geophysical survey that was carried out by the National Trust at the Attingham Estate in Shropshire, a county located in the West Midlands of England.

The National Trust, an independent conservation charity that protects cultural and historic places, owns the 18th-century estate, which takes up nearly 4,000 acres.

Today, the estate is comprised of woodland, parkland, farmland, and various properties. Nature and wildlife thrive in the area, from ancient trees to deer and cattle.

For thousands of years, settlers have been drawn to the area because of its rich soil and proximity to two rivers.

Previously, evidence of prehistoric human activity has been detected on the estate’s grounds, including Roman settlements, Anglo-Saxon halls, and farming systems that have evolved through the medieval and post-medieval periods.

The latest geophysical survey is the largest that the trust has ever conducted. Scanning and mapping technology were used to investigate many acres of the historic property.

Geophysical surveys allow researchers to see what is buried beneath the ground without disturbing the land or doing any digging.

“Attingham Estate has always been known to have high historical and archaeological significance, which has now been confirmed by the largest geophysical survey the National Trust has ever undertaken,” Janine Young, an archaeologist with the National Trust, said.

