A Diet High In Sodium Can Increase Risk Of Eczema, According To A New Study

Historically, diets that are high in sodium have been linked to increased risks of hypertension, stroke, and other cardiovascular issues, but new research suggests that too much salt isn’t good for your skin either.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, and the University of California, Berkeley, have discovered a direct correlation between high-sodium diets and the development of the skin disorder eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis.

Eczema is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition characterized by dryness, itchiness, and rashes that come and go. In the past, it was believed to mostly affect children, but data has shown that it is now common in adults. Around 10 percent of the U.S. population has eczema.

Experts thought that the kidneys helped regulate sodium levels within the body, but newer research has determined that most of the sodium in the body is actually stored in the skin.

The immune and lymphatic systems work together to maintain the balance of electrolytes. Since sodium is stored in the skin, it could have an influence on certain skin conditions.

For the study, the researchers analyzed urine samples taken over a 24-hour period from nearly 216,000 adults between the ages of 37 and 73. The data came from the U.K. Biobank, a British research database. Almost 11,000 participants — about five percent — had a diagnosis of eczema.

The average participant’s 24-hour “urine sodium excretion” was about three grams, but if their daily excretion of sodium increased by just one gram, their odds of an eczema flare-up rose by 22 percent. It appeared that the effect was stronger among women than men.

Each additional gram of sodium (1,000 milligrams) is linked to an 11 percent increase in eczema diagnosis, an 11 percent increase in developing severe eczema, and a 16 percent increase in active eczema flares.

According to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, salt intake should be kept below 2,300 milligrams per day. However, many Americans regularly consume nearly 50 percent more than this. The research team noted that people who adhered to the health guidelines had a 12 percent lower chance of eczema.

