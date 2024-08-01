A High-Tech Study Of The Mona Lisa Has Revealed A Drawing Hidden Beneath The Painting’s Surface

Over the course of 15 years, experts have conducted a high-tech study of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, revealing a hidden drawing beneath the surface of the painting. The drawing was discovered by scientist Pascal Cotte.

In 2004, Cotte began to uncover the painting’s secrets when the Louvre allowed him to take photographic scans of it.

At the time, he had invented a new “very high-resolution, highly sensitive multispectral camera.” Since then, he has been analyzing more than 1,650 images from his scan.

Cotte built the Lumiere Technology camera, which employs the layer amplification method to detect reflected light at 13 wavelengths.

The scanning method is based on infrared photography, which allows researchers to identify small details concealed underneath a painting.

Through a combination of near-infrared photography and infrared reflectography, Cotte’s camera enabled him to spot lines of charcoal in the lighter areas of the Mona Lisa.

“The optical system allows us to see very fine details and the high sensitivity allows a very high amplification of low signal,” he said. “The spolvero on the forehead and on the hand betrays a complete underdrawing.”

The technique of spolvero transfer, or pouncing, was used by the artist to transfer early sketches of a painting onto a canvas.

The artist would first prick holes along the outlines of the drawing. Then, the drawing is laid across a canvas and dusted with a fine powder of charcoal or clay through the holes. The dusting helped mark the outlines.

