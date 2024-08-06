A New Survey Of Recent High School Graduates Suggests Only Half Are Planning To Attend A Four-Year University Or College

In the past, most high school graduates looked forward to going to college. Higher education was a common goal. But these days, it seems that is no longer the case. A new survey of recent high school graduates shows that only half are planning to attend a four-year college or university.

A total of 2,000 Americans were surveyed, including 1,000 recent high school graduates aged 18 to 19 and 1,000 parents of public high school students. The survey was conducted by a market research company called Talker Research.

The results revealed that only 22 percent of students felt “very prepared” for life after graduation, while 43 percent of parents believed that their child was ready to take on the “real world” after graduating high school. The survey also looked at the graduates’ plans after high school and how they would’ve chosen to design their high school experience.

Nearly a quarter of students plan to enter the workforce right after high school, while 21 percent aim to enroll in a two-year college or university. Nine percent are considering trade school or obtaining a certificate, seven percent want to take a gap year, and four percent are thinking about joining the military.

Even though more and more kids are opting out of the traditional path to a four-year college or university, many public schools are still emphasizing tests and college prep. Of the graduates who were surveyed, 36 percent wished their high school focused more on what life would be like after high school — beyond going to college.

Also, 37 percent wanted to learn more about different job skills, and 20 percent wished that more of the material they learned in the classroom could be applied to real life.

Furthermore, 40 percent would appreciate learning about financial literacy, and 41 percent for mental health support. Overall, the findings reflected a desire for increased exposure to the real world and less time spent on things like test scores and standardized testing.

“Traditional public high schools are built to prepare students for a traditional four-year college/university — but we’re seeing a shift in what students would like and what they plan to pursue post-high school,” Shellie Hanes, Learn4Life Superintendent of Schools, said.

“It’s important that schools adjust, changing their methods and their lesson plans to focus on individual students and what their post-high school plans might be.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.