Addressing Over A Dozen Possible Risk Factors Could Delay Or Prevent Nearly Half Of All Global Dementia Cases, Recent Research Suggests

A new study has found that almost half of all dementia cases around the world could be delayed or prevented altogether by addressing more than a dozen possible risk factors. It is estimated that dementia affects 57 million people worldwide, and that number is projected to climb to 153 million by 2050.

In the new study, a team of scientists led by psychiatry professor Dr. Gill Livingston identified 14 modifiable risk factors that could lower the rates of dementia if properly addressed.

They confirmed the findings of 12 previously identified modifiable risk factors from reports published in 2017 and 2020. They also discovered new evidence supporting two additional risk factors—vision loss and high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

“Many people around the world believe dementia is inevitable, but it’s not. Our report concludes that you can hugely increase the chances of not developing dementia or pushing back its onset,” Dr. Gill Livingston told The Guardian. “It’s also important to stress that while we now have stronger evidence that longer exposure to risk has a greater effect…it’s never too early or too late to take action.”

Addressing these 14 modifiable risk factors could reduce the prevalence of dementia by 45 percent worldwide. In high-income countries, the prevalence of dementia is declining, but in low- and middle-income countries, it continues to increase.

Furthermore, reducing the 14 risks could boost the number of years of healthy living for people with dementia. For people in high-income countries, they can spend more years free of dementia. In addition, engaging in activities catered to abilities and interests can decrease dementia-related symptoms and improve quality of life.

The team proposed a program for the prevention of dementia that can be implemented in policies, communities, and individual cases. It maps out actions that should be taken over the course of an entire lifespan.

In early life, general education of dementia should be improved. In midlife, health issues such as hearing loss, physical inactivity, high LDL cholesterol, depression, traumatic brain injury, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, obesity, and excessive alcohol use need to be confronted. In later life, air pollution, social isolation, and vision loss must be addressed.

Together, the researchers estimate that 45 percent of dementia risk across the world’s population can be reduced. This calculation is based on the assumption that risk factors are causal and can be modified.

