Analyzing The Gut Microbiome May Help Speed Up And Simplify The Autism Diagnosis Process, New Research Suggests

Gut microbes could help speed up the autism diagnosis process, according to a new study. Scientists have found that analyzing the gut microbiome has the potential to make the process much simpler and quicker.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability that causes individuals to interact, communicate, and learn differently from neurotypical people.

The cause of autism is unknown, but it is believed to be linked to genetic and environmental factors.

Since there is no medical test, autism diagnosis relies on children’s behavior and reports from parents, which can make diagnosing a challenge for doctors. Psychologists and psychiatrists who are trained in proper diagnosis are also in short supply.

As a result, some people aren’t diagnosed until adolescence or well into adulthood. By looking at the microbes in the gut, autism may be easier to diagnose, allowing people to receive the care and support they need earlier in life.

“Usually, it takes three to four years to make a confirmed diagnosis for suspected autism, with most children diagnosed at six years old,” said Qi Su, the lead author of the study and a researcher at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Our microbiome biomarker panel has a high performance in children under the age of four, which may help facilitate an early diagnosis.”

The researchers studied 1,627 children with and without autism between the ages of one and 13. They discovered that in children with autism, 14 archaea, 51 bacteria, 18 viruses, seven fungi, 27 microbial genes, and 12 metabolic pathways were altered.

They identified the children with autism based on their gut microbes using machine learning tools, which resulted in up to 82 percent accuracy.

The findings align with previous research that has determined a link between the gut microbiome and autism, but the exact role that the microbiome has in the development of autism is still unclear.

