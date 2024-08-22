Astronauts Are Busy Testing Cement-Mixing Techniques In Order To Construct A Permanent Base On The Moon

As early as 2026, NASA plans to send astronauts to the moon to build a permanent base under its Artemis program.

In preparation for the future lunar construction work, astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) are conducting an experiment to determine how microgravity affects cement in space.

The task of building infrastructure on the moon is a complicated one. So, that’s why astronauts are testing cement-mixing techniques on board the space station before actually landing on the moon. The goal is to construct a permanent base using lunar soil.

“NASA and its international partners are studying ways to make it economical to construct satellites in space, as well as build crew habitats on the moon,” wrote the agency.

Mixing lunar soil with other materials to make cement can reduce the cost of sending supplies from Earth to the moon. NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick combined a simulated lunar soil with other materials and a liquid solution in two bags. A third bag filled with hot water was placed in between them.

Then, he put the bags in the space station’s experiment-conditioning refrigerator overnight. The mixture will be kept in the refrigerator for a few weeks to allow it to settle at “ambient temperatures.” Afterward, it will be sent to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for analysis.

The process of mixing concrete can release a lot of carbon dioxide. When prepared incorrectly, the gas can cause the material to become brittle and develop unwanted air bubbles. It is hoped that conducting this experiment in space will provide some insight into how microgravity affects the situation.

The experiment is part of the Material Science on the Solidification of Concrete Hardening Investigation. It uses different combinations of water, sand, cement, simulated lunar soil and other additives to identify the one that works best for lunar building purposes.

Not only will the project help with building sustainable structures on the moon, but it will also aid in the search for cement alternatives on Earth.

