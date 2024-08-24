He Accused His Wife Of Having An Emotional Affair With Her Guy Friend, But She Just Won’t Accept It

Emotional affairs are one of the more nuanced forms of cheating. With the ability to call, text, or DM anyone at any time, it’s much easier to converse with people from afar – especially on a deeper level.

That’s why emotional affairs are becoming an increasingly large problem in modern relationships.

People aren’t just physically cheating anymore. They’re also sharing their innermost hopes, dreams, fears, and general feelings with individuals outside of their relationship – and this emotional connection can sometimes be even more hurtful for partners than a one-night stand.

One man is currently grappling with the complex idea of emotional cheating in his relationship right now.

He’s married, and according to him, his wife cannot stand to be alone with her thoughts and constantly has to be doing something – whether that’s keeping her mind busy or her hands busy.

“She never sits down for a minute. She’s like a hummingbird who can never for a second be alone and relax,” he explained.

But while his wife is very active and extroverted, he thinks of himself as an introvert living in an extroverted world. He values alone time, which his wife simply does not get.

He already works between 10 and 12 hours each day, talking to people, listening to their problems, and helping solve them.

“I just want some alone time to unwind after work. She does not understand that,” he said.

