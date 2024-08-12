He Blocked His Friend For Pulling A Dangerous Prank Involving His Car That Caused Him To Get Stuck In A Storm

While occasionally pranking a friend can be fun, you should never risk pulling a prank on someone that could lead to dangerous consequences.

A man blocked his friend after he pulled a prank that involved his car and put him in a dangerous position.

He’s 33 and works as a delivery courier. He used to work alongside his 30-year-old best friend, Bob. They used to be really close, spending their days making deliveries and having long chats.

At home, he has a wife, who is from another country, and a toddler son.

He and Bob previously worked for the same boss, but he eventually was hired to work for someone else, so he didn’t see Bob as often as he used to.

When they worked together, he remembered Bob talking about wanting to prank him someday.

Sure enough, Bob did, but it was a terribly dangerous prank.

One day, Bob got off work before him, around 2:30 pm, and decided to mess with his car.

“He [took] a pink string and tied it through all four doors and my hatch on the back and both mirrors across my windshield,” he explained.

