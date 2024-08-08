He Found Out His Wife Cheated With A Guy From Her Gym, And He’s Not The Biological Father Of Their 3-Year-Old Daughter

It’s hard to imagine raising a child with your spouse for several years only to find out that they’re not biologically yours.

A man felt the need to quickly divorce his wife after finding out that the 3-year-old they’ve raised together isn’t biologically his.

He and his wife are in their early 30s and have been married for seven years. Three years ago, his wife gave birth to their daughter, and he really enjoyed fatherhood.

Interestingly, his wife was a different person after giving birth. While some women sometimes struggle with depression and exhaustion after having a baby, making them distant from their spouses, his wife suddenly became super affectionate and wanted to do anything for him.

She showed her love in many ways and would do extra favors for him, like always baking treats.

“I, of course, didn’t suspect anything since even prior to her pregnancy, as there were no signs of cheating,” he said.

“But it also possibly could be that I just didn’t look close enough into it.”

Everything changed when, two weeks ago, his wife sat him down and told him she found out their daughter wasn’t his. She came clean and confessed that before getting pregnant, she had been having an affair with a guy from her gym that lasted a month.

The guy from the gym eventually ghosted her, and she never saw him anymore, not long before she found out she was expecting.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.