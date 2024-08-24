He Offered To Pay For His Sister’s College Tuition, But His Girlfriend Is Upset He’s Not Saving The Money For Their Future Together

This 27-year-old man has a younger sister named Emily, who’s 19-years-old and has always been very ambitious.

So, it wasn’t a shock when she got into a great college after graduating high school. The only problem? Their parents couldn’t afford to help pay Emily’s tuition.

“They’ve had financial issues for years, and while they’ve tried their best, it’s been tough,” he said.

“I’ve been working a stable job in tech for a few years now, and I’ve saved up quite a bit.”

Back when Emily got her acceptance letter, she was initially ecstatic about heading off to college. Yet, as she realized just how much her schooling would cost, reality started to sink in.

His sister did begin researching part-time jobs and loans she could take out for her studies. However, he knew affording her tuition would still be tough for her, which is why he wanted to help.

More specifically, he offered to just pay for Emily’s college tuition.

“She was incredibly grateful, and our parents were relieved,” he recalled.

However, one person wasn’t super happy about his newfound financial commitment – his 26-year-old girlfriend, Sarah.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.