He Wants To Feel More Prioritized By His Girlfriend, Who Constantly Cancels Their Plans And Chooses Her Friends Over Him

Being in a long-distance relationship is one of the hardest things a person can go through. It’s stressful, and there are often issues involving trust and scheduling.

A man feels disappointed with his girlfriend, who lives further away from him and hasn’t shown appreciation or considered him when making plans for the future.

He and his girlfriend are both 27 and have been dating for two years. Most of their relationship is long-distance, and since he works remotely, he’s found himself making more arrangements to visit her and stay with her for longer periods of time.

Unfortunately, he’s started feeling as though his girlfriend casts him aside more frequently these days. While he’d hope she’d be super affectionate and loving whenever they’re together, she seems to actively avoid him instead.

“There have been many times where I traveled to [see] my girlfriend and planned things only for her to tell me, ‘I can’t; I’m hanging out with so-and-so,'” he said.

“On other occasions when I’m already with her, I’ll make dinner [reservations], and then she’ll cancel because her friends invited her out.”

His girlfriend has ditched him and ruined several of their movie nights, nice meals, and even vacations they were supposed to take together because something else came up, or she claims she must attend a work-related event.

Just a few days ago, his girlfriend was on a getaway he wasn’t invited to, and she canceled his upcoming stay with her because when she returned home, she’d need to house one of her friends who had recently broken up with her boyfriend and didn’t have a place to go.

“Normally, this wouldn’t be an issue; I respect her being a good friend,” he added.

