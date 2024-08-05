He’s Considering Breaking Up With His Fiancée After Learning She Told Her Best Friend That She Got The Ick When He Cried Over Work Stress Last Year

Have you ever heard the phrase “ick?” It typically means something someone does to turn you off in some way. Now, can you imagine someone you love telling you that you gave them the “ick?”

A man is considering ending things with his fiancée after she told her friends that he gave her the ick when he had a crying fit due to stress last year.

He and his fiancée are both 26, have been together for seven years, and got engaged last month.

Last year, he was dealing with a lot of stress from work, and it took a toll on his mental health. It got so bad that one night, while at home with his fiancée, he burst into tears and had a hard time controlling himself.

“My fiancée was surprised, but she comforted me, asked me what it was about, and I told her it was life in general,” he recalled.

“The week after I cried, I got a promotion at work, and I realized I was just overthinking everything and that things were fine. Mentally, I started feeling much better.”

Although things went back to normal after his little breakdown, he didn’t realize that moment had stuck with his fiancée until recently.

His fiancée has a best friend named Ellie, who also happens to be close with his sister. Ellie is also getting married, so his fiancée and sister have been spending more time with her.

Then, a few days ago, his sister passed on some information she heard from Ellie about his fiancée.

