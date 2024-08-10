His Girlfriend Kept Talking About How Hot The Olympic Swimmers Are, So He Said She’ll Never Be As Pretty As His Female Best Friend

Does your partner have a very attractive friend that you often compare yourself to?

A man recently upset his girlfriend after telling her she’d never be as pretty as his attractive friend after she kept teasing him by gushing over how gorgeous some of the swimmers in the 2024 Olympics are.

He and his girlfriend are 22 and have been together for four years. Their relationship has been great for the most part, but ever since the Olympic games started, they’ve been having issues.

“Since last week, my girlfriend has been talking about how hot the Olympic swimmers are, especially the Italian swimmers,” he explained.

“She does it to tease me because she said she likes how I look when I’m flustered and irritated.”

He’s told his girlfriend several times that he doesn’t like it when she makes those kinds of comments about the swimmers on their TV, but she hasn’t stopped. If anything, the teasing has gotten worse after she followed one of the swimmers on social media and showed him his content on her phone.

The other day, things got so bad that he thought of something that would make his girlfriend feel as bad as he does when she talks about those swimmers.

It has to do with an old friend of his named Ana. He and Ana were friends before he met his girlfriend. Ana is from Serbia, and they met in middle school. She is one of the most beautiful girls he’s ever known. They became so close that he introduced her to his family.

However, when Ana asked him out a few years into their friendship, he became so flustered that he told her they’d be better off as friends.

