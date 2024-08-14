His Girlfriend’s Parents Asked To Crash Their Week-Long Romantic Getaway, And His Girlfriend Said Yes Without Consulting Him

Even if you absolutely adore your family, it’s natural to want a break in order to get away with your partner. After all, it’s good for your romantic relationship – and sometimes, you just need to reconnect.

So, can you imagine if you were planning a romantic vacation with your significant other and your partner’s parents decided to crash the trip?

That’s the unfortunate situation this 32-year-old guy has recently found himself in.

He and his girlfriend, who is 30, will be celebrating their anniversary soon. That’s why they decided to plan a week-long getaway to a secluded cabin located in the mountains.

“We have been looking forward to this trip for months and had everything arranged for a private, relaxing time together,” he detailed.

Yet, just one week before they were supposed to leave, a massive wrench was thrown into their plans.

Out of nowhere, his girlfriend’s parents – who live out of state right now – called and asked if they could actually join their trip to the cabin.

Apparently, her parents claimed that their schedule was “free” and thought their romantic getaway would be the perfect opportunity to go on a family vacation.

The real kicker? His girlfriend wound up agreeing to let her parents crash their travels without even consulting him!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.