His Wife Wants To Go On A Birthday Trip Abroad With Just Her Friends, But He Thinks It’s Weird To Travel Without Your Significant Other When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

This 32-year-old man has been married to his wife for eight months, and before that, they were together for just over three years.

They don’t have any children yet, though, which is why his wife is particularly interested in going away on a trip for her birthday.

For some context, his wife – as well as three of her best friends – all turned 30-years-old this past year. However, she feels like she and her friends missed out on traveling together during their twenties simply because they could not afford it.

“Well, apparently, they wanted to take a trip for their twenty-fifth, but it fell through because of scheduling conflicts and financial reasons,” he explained.

“They promised each other that they’d take a big trip for their thirtieth birthday.”

His wife had only mentioned this plan to him once in the past. But, at the time, he honestly didn’t put too much thought into it.

“It seemed like one of those plans you talk about but never actually make,” he admitted.

Even so, his wife and her friends are now following through on their trip – planning to travel to an all-inclusive island this December.

She also made it clear to him that the vacation was only for “the girls.”

