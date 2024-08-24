In 2004, She Mysteriously Disappeared After Leaving Her Boyfriend’s House

In 2004, Jennifer Wilkerson was 26-years-old and living in Lubbock, Texas. While she was originally from Hobbs, New Mexico, she moved to Lubbock with plans to attend South Plains College and become a paralegal.

So, she moved into a rental trailer with a couple and got a job working at Nothin’ Butt Smokes.

However, on July 13, 2004, she strangely disappeared.

That Tuesday morning, Jennifer was last seen while visiting her boyfriend’s house– which was located in the 2400 block of 118th Street.

Before she left, she allegedly claimed she was going to drive home and take a shower before going to work later that day.

While Jennifer reportedly arrived home from her boyfriend’s house, though, she did not show up at work. Moreover, she was never seen or heard from again.

Once Jennifer’s friends and family members found out she never showed up for her shift, they knew immediately that something was wrong.

So, the next day, her father contacted the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing on July 14, 2004.

Jeniffer’s family also visited her residence and realized that her vehicle, a 1999 black Honda Civic coupe, was still parked outside.

