New Research Suggests Owning A Dog Makes You Healthier And Happier, With 39% Of Americans Crediting Canines For Improving Their Emotional Health

If you’re looking to improve your overall health, getting a gym membership may not be the answer. New research suggests that owning a dog makes people healthier and happier.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, about 48 million households own dogs in the U.S. So, these people may already hold the key to a better life.

In a recent study, a total of 2,000 dog owners were surveyed. The survey was commissioned by Nulo and conducted by Talker Research between July 4 and July 8, 2024.

The study found that 39 percent of Americans credited their canines with improving their emotional health. Additionally, 27 percent and 25 percent claimed that their pets enhanced their mental and physical health.

Our pups can perform these miraculous feats by acting as therapists and personal trainers. They comfort us when we’re feeling down; they are there for us during times of stress, and they even provide a listening ear when we need to vent about our problems.

Their cuddly nature, silly personalities, and playful antics never fail to put a smile on our faces. On average, they boost our moods about nine times every day.

Furthermore, dogs can get us up from the couch to the outdoors. In the study, 81 percent of dog owners reported that their activity levels increased because of their four-legged friends.

In addition, 49 percent admitted that their dogs were the only reason they moved around and engaged in some form of exercise.

More specifically, 86 percent go on regular walks, 71 percent participate in playful games, 29 percent have taken up running, and 25 percent like to go hiking with their dogs.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.