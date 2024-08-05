She Asked A Guy To Buy Her Flowers For Their Dates, But He Said He Never Had To Do That For A Woman Before

Why is it so hard for men to do the bare minimum? TikToker Ariel (@beingariel7) is talking about how she asked a guy to buy her flowers, but he told her that buying flowers for women wasn’t really his thing.

So, she had been seeing this guy since the beginning of summer, and recently, she asked him to buy her some flowers so he wouldn’t show up to their dates empty-handed as he had been doing.

“You don’t bring a flower; you don’t bring a rose; nothing. You just come with yourself, and the conversation be mid. Whatever, but I like him for some reason. I don’t know why, but I like him,” said Ariel in her video.

During their time together so far, she was the one who had been putting in the work to plan their dates and making a couple of sweet gestures for him.

She lived near his workplace, and sometimes, he would call her to ask if she could bring him lunch when he didn’t have any free time to get lunch for himself.

He was also vegan, so Ariel would order plant-based burgers from a restaurant, which cost eighteen dollars, and deliver them to his workplace.

“So I’m dropping like twenty-five, thirty dollars on lunch for him, and he not even asking, like, do you need the money back, did you have gas, nothing,” said Ariel.

When she asked him to return the favor, he responded that he never had to buy flowers for a woman before, and his attitude seemed to say that he wasn’t about to start doing it now.

Ariel was flabbergasted. She wished she had known this about him sooner to avoid wasting her time with him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.