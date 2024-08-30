She Asked Her Friend To Stop Bringing Their Dog Over Her House After The Pup Shattered A Really Expensive Vase That Had Been In Her Family For Generations

This 30-year-old woman has a good friend, Emily, who’s 29 and has a big, extremely energetic dog named Max.

Emily absolutely loves her pet dog, but while she likes Max, she knows just how much of a handful the pup can be.

Even so, she has always allowed both Emily and Max to come over to her house since she didn’t want to make anything awkward.

Well, that was until their last visit, which left a sour taste in her mouth. While Emily was over with the dog, Max became really excited and wound up knocking over a very special vase.

The heirloom had been in her family for generations, and it was worth a lot of money.

“It shattered into a million pieces, and I was honestly really upset,” she recalled.

She didn’t cause a big scene about it, though, because she didn’t want to make her friend feel any more guilty. Emily also kept apologizing and offered to pay for the price of the vase.

“But I told her it was irreplaceable, so it wouldn’t really help,” she explained.

A few days later, she couldn’t stop thinking about what had happened, either. That’s why she wound up asking Emily to stop bringing her dog Max whenever she comes over.

