She Hates Her Mother-In-Law For Cutting Off Her Daughter’s Hair Behind Her Back And Taking A Mother-Daughter Moment Away From Her

If you’re a parent, you know how sensitive young kids can be when it comes to cutting their hair. It’s usually an experience you need to oversee and plan carefully, as you want to ensure you and your child feel safe and satisfied.

A woman is furious with her mother-in-law, who had a barber chop off her daughter’s long hair without getting her permission when they were supposed to wait and donate it at another salon.

She has a nine-year-old daughter, who, before recently, had only had one haircut in her life.

Her daughter’s locks grew so long that they reached all the way to her lower back. Due to the fact that she works in healthcare, she presented her daughter with the idea of waiting until she had around 18 inches of hair to get it cut. Then, they could donate it to a different kid who needed it while still being left with shoulder-length hair.

“She loved that idea and measured her hair all the time,” she said.

“She was within a few inches of being able to donate 18 inches.”

Then, while her mother-in-law was taking care of her daughter and older son, she took them to a barbershop to cut her son’s hair without discussing it with her first.

Once her son’s hair was cut, her mother-in-law took it upon herself to ask the barber to trim her daughter’s hair as well.

Much to her surprise, the barber cut her daughter’s hair so short that it hardly covered her ears and let it fall to the floor instead of collecting it for donation.

