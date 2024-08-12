She Kicked Her Surrogate Out Of Her House For Making Her And Her Husband Uncomfortable After Their Baby Was Born

Many people who choose to have a baby through surrogacy keep in touch with their surrogates and have a great bond with them.

However, it is a very delicate relationship, and if some parents want to keep their distance, that’s totally valid.

A woman recently snapped at her and her husband’s surrogate after she continually showed up to their house after giving birth to their son and referred to herself as his mother.

She and her husband, Jack, knew they’d have to have a baby in a slightly less conventional way, as when she was a teenager, she was injured in an accident, which left her unable to have children naturally.

After weighing their options, they decided to go the surrogacy route and use an agency so they wouldn’t have to deal with any repercussions of asking someone they knew to carry their child.

Unfortunately, they had to deal with repercussions anyway.

She and Jack were paired with a surrogate named Jess, who was super sweet and kind throughout the entire process. It didn’t take long for Jess to become pregnant with their son.

However, everything changed after their son, who they named Owen, was born.

“Once she heard the name, she sort of made a face, but we brushed it off,” she recalled.

