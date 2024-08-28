She Lost Her Family In A Tragic Accident Last Year, But Her Friends Say She Needs To Get Over It Since She Inherited Her Parent’s Estate

For some reason, people are sometimes less empathetic toward you after you lose someone if they find out you received an inheritance from their passing.

A young woman is feeling miserable after losing her family in an accident and inheriting her parent’s estate because some friends are claiming that she shouldn’t be too mopey.

She’s 21 and lost her parents, brother, and baby sister in a horrible boating tragedy last year. She happened to be working that day and didn’t realize her life would be changing drastically when she clocked in.

“I’ve been struggling to cope ever since, and I’ve tried my best to keep going by attending classes at college, going to work, and just trying to keep myself sane,” she said.

“However, I haven’t been the same person I was before the accident. I used to be way more social and bubbly, but now, I’m more withdrawn and less interested in socializing.”

Following the loss, she swiftly became the sole person to receive her mom and dad’s insurance money, home, cars, investments, and more. Although the estate has secured her financially, it hasn’t helped her in terms of grieving.

Plus, when her friends found out she was receiving all those assets following her family’s death, they suddenly became much less sympathetic and told her to “get over” everything because at least she was wealthy afterward.

Now, whenever she sees them, they expect her to pay for their meals and other things because she has more funds than them, and it’s been a year since the tragedy.

Thankfully, she does have other acquaintances she talks to online who have been more supportive, but the lack of in-person support and empathy has been bothering her more lately.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.