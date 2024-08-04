She No Longer Wants A Relationship With Her In-Laws Because They View Her Husband As A Cash Cow And Expect Him To Finance Their Lifestyle

Life can quickly become stressful when you’re an adult and discover you need to be financially responsible for your struggling parents.

A woman recently admitted to her husband that she no longer wants to have a relationship with his parents, as they’ve been expecting them to pay for their lifestyle for a while.

She’s 27 and has been with her 31-year-old husband for seven years in total. They’re currently expecting their first child, and she’s ready to save as much money as possible to be prepared parents.

Unfortunately, her husband’s parents are getting in the way of that.

Since she started dating her husband, she knew his parents were controlling, but they’ve recently taken it to the next level.

“His father is demanding of his money and time, and if he doesn’t get it, he will cause some sort of argument,” she explained.

“A couple of days ago, he called all his children, telling them that they had to pay his mortgage because he didn’t feel like working.”

Her father-in-law was recently fired from his job, and instead of trying to get a new one, he figured he was entitled to take money from his children instead.

She put her foot down and told her husband they absolutely could not send his dad money, as they already had their own money issues and needed to prioritize saving for the baby and their mortgage.

