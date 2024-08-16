She Refused To Get A Tattoo Of Her Boyfriend’s Name, And He Took It To Mean She Doesn’t Love Him As Much As He Loves Her

This 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 25, have been together for about a year now. But, just the other day, her boyfriend asked her to take a major step in their relationship – which she’s just not ready for.

More specifically, he broached the topic of getting each other’s names tattooed on their body. And she immediately turned it down.

For some context, she understands the concept of getting matching tattoos with someone. However, she thinks getting a tattoo of someone else’s name is just a bad idea.

“A tattoo is permanent unless you want to pay more money to get it removed. So, to me, it’s permanent,” she explained.

As soon as she turned down her boyfriend’s idea, though, he didn’t understand why or what was wrong with getting their names permanently inked on each other’s bodies.

She explained how she would never get anyone’s name tattooed on her except for maybe her twin sister.

“And only my twin sister because she’s the only person who has been in my life all years of living. Or my kid’s name…” she said.

Well, her boyfriend wouldn’t back down and just kept telling her that the tattoos would be a way to show their love for each other.

She tried saying that there were plenty of other ways to show how much they love each other without getting something permanently tattooed on their skin.

