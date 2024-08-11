She Stopped Financially Supporting Her Younger Sister After Finding Out Her Sister Was Pregnant Again, And She’s Getting Called Heartless Over It

This 35-year-old woman and her husband, who is 38, currently live in Canada and tried to start a family together for years. But, after they spent a ton of money on IVF and suffered the loss of multiple babies, they decided to just lead a child-free life.

She and her husband both attended stellar universities as well and now have great jobs. So, they are a “DINK” household – otherwise known as dual-income, no kids.

Her younger sister, on the other hand, has a very different life. At just 15 years old, her sister became pregnant for the first time. Then, at 17 years old, her sister got pregnant again – and that time, it was with twins.

Unfortunately, her sister also broke up with the father of her children by the time the twins were 2 years old.

“My sister then met another guy and had two babies over three years. It was an abusive relationship, so she ended it,” she explained.

And now, her sister is currently dating a different boyfriend – who already had two kids of his own. Yet, her sister decided to have two more babies with her current boyfriend.

“I’ve always felt bad for my nieces and nephews, so I buy them gifts, clothes, and school supplies and help my sister financially every month. My parents provide her with full-time care as well,” she detailed.

However, after her sister recently announced yet another pregnancy, she finally hit her breaking point.

After she found out her sister was expecting again, she made it clear that she was done supporting her sister financially since she didn’t want to be responsible for her sister’s decisions for the rest of her life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.