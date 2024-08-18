She Stopped Making Her Husband Lunch Because His Work Wife Kept Bringing Him Food, So He Called Her Petty

This 27-year-old woman and her husband, who is 34, have been married for three years and were together for four years before that. But, a new coworker at his job is only now starting to cause some issues in their relationship.

For some context, her husband recently received a promotion, which caused him to be transferred to a different department. And in his new role, he began interacting with a young female colleague – who’s 24-years-old.

“I dislike her and have from the start,” she said.

Why, you might be wondering? Well, every single time she goes to her husband’s office, his coworker makes sure to refer to him as her “work husband.”

“Or she will do simple things, such as making him food or giving him extra tight hugs,” she revealed.

Still, nothing made her angrier than what occurred last week – when her husband returned home from work one evening.

Earlier that same day, she had prepared him a nice lunch. Yet, upon getting back home, she realized his lunch bag was still full of the food she made.

Then, when she asked her husband why he didn’t eat his lunch, he admitted that his female coworker had also made him food – and he claimed that he didn’t want to seem “rude” by wasting it.

“I woke up at 6 a.m. just to make him his favorite food,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.