She Told Her Husband That If She Was Ever A Damsel In Distress, She Wouldn’t Be Able To Count On Him To Save Her

Sometimes, we know people close to us love us but still may not have much faith in how capable they’d be of helping us in emergency situations.

A woman offended her husband when she told him he wouldn’t be able to help her if she were ever a damsel in distress.

She is 28 and has been married to her 30-year-old husband for two years, but they’ve been together for five total. Although she knows how much her husband loves her, she doesn’t trust him to be much help in any emergency situations.

There have been several moments where she’s been in little accidents or physical pain, and her husband was little to no help. Instead of taking action, he usually stands still and simply asks if she’s okay.

“[Once], we went to visit a friend’s house with stairs [which] were slippery from the rain, and I slipped and fell,” she recalled.

“I was bleeding pretty bad and in obvious pain, but during both times that I fell, he just stood there asking if I was okay while I helped myself up.”

That was just one of multiple instances where her husband froze during a crisis, and she ended up having to get herself out of it.

Recently, she and her husband watched a movie in which a female character gets heroically saved by a male character. It prompted her husband to ask what she would do if she found herself in a catastrophe like that, and she told him she hoped she’d have a phone to call for help.

Her husband asked why she didn’t think about getting help from him, and after going back and forth, she told him that if she were a damsel in distress, she wouldn’t trust him to come in and save her and mentioned incidents in the past where he wasn’t helpful.

