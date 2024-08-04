She Vanished From Her Pennsylvania Apartment Without A Trace After Hosting A Gathering In 2012

In 2012, Kortne Stouffer disappeared from her residence in Palmyra, Pennsylvania, without a trace. Earlier in the year, she had moved into an apartment in Palmyra with her boyfriend. She worked as a hairstylist and as a dog groomer for her father’s business.

Before she vanished, Kortne spent the evening with friends in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Then, she returned to her second-floor apartment at 810 West Main Street. Kortne was last seen at her apartment when police responded to a call about a disturbance at approximately 3:12 a.m. on July 29. She was 21-years-old.

When the call to the police was made, there was a gathering at her apartment, where beer was being served. A probation officer showed up to take her boyfriend into custody. He had been under house arrest at the time. According to Lebanon County court records, he spent a week in prison.

Kortne reportedly believed that a downstairs neighbor had contacted the police. At 3:00 a.m., she and a male friend got into an argument with the neighbors. Police showed up and left at 3:50 a.m. with all parties back in their own apartments.

Officers returned at 4:11 a.m. after the neighbors made another call. They claimed to hear Kortne stomping on the floor and screaming through the walls. However, when the police knocked on Kortne’s door, no one responded.

Later, one of Kortne’s friends reportedly stated that they had both been inside the apartment but hadn’t heard any knocking. The friend claimed he had gone to sleep and woke up at 7:00 a.m. He didn’t see Kortne but assumed she was sleeping in another room since her keys, wallet, cell phone, shoes, car, and dog were still there.

Surveillance footage from a local convenience store showed him buying food and texting Kortne after leaving her apartment. Kortne had plans to meet up with her family at the Lebanon Area Fair later that day.

When she didn’t show up, her family went to her apartment to check on her. The front door had been left ajar, and her dog was barking. According to authorities, there were no signs of struggle or violence in her apartment, but foul play is strongly suspected.

Two individuals who gave Kortne a ride home on the night of her disappearance, Milton and Cody, were questioned, but no arrests were made. Twelve years later, Kortne’s case is still unsolved. In all that time, investigations have been unable to produce a lead solid enough to close the case and give her loved ones closure.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.