She Wants To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Brother’s Baby Shower To Get Back At Him For Proposing To His Wife During Her Wedding And Stealing The Spotlight

Three years ago, this 26-year-old woman and her husband, who is 29, officially tied the knot. Yet, around three months before their big day, her now 30-year-old brother, Joe, made a shocking request.

More specifically, her brother – who she thinks is the “golden child” of their family – asked if he could propose to his girlfriend during her nuptials.

For most soon-to-be spouses, any big proposals or announcements are massive no-nos at weddings. She and her husband felt the same way, too.

That’s why her husband immediately shut down the idea and flat-out told her brother no.

“He explained to my brother that the day was meant to celebrate our union rather than focusing on Joe and his girlfriend’s relationship,” she recalled.

However, being the favorite in their family, her brother wound up getting their parents on his side. In fact, later that same afternoon, her mother actually called her and claimed her husband’s actions were uncalled for.

Her mom believed that her husband was out of line by confronting Joe and quashing the proposal request like that.

She, on the other hand, thought her husband had the right to do that – which is why she told her mom to leave her alone and hung up the phone.

Even after all of this, though, her brother still went against her wishes and proposed to his girlfriend anyway on her wedding day.

