She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Bragged About How Rich He Was While Clearly Being In Love With His Girl Best Friend

One day, while TikToker Ainsley Czarnecki (@ainsleyczarnecki) was out and about, a guy approached her and asked for her phone number.

That same day, he called her at around 5 p.m., asking if she wanted to get drinks in 20 minutes. She agreed, and they met up to go to a restaurant.

Within the first 10 minutes of meeting, she knew that it would be the first and last date they would have together.

At the restaurant, he kept throwing back drink after drink and could not stop talking or offering unwanted opinions.

When Ainsley tried to discuss her goals and dreams with him, he told her that the decisions she was making were all wrong and she needed to do something else with her life. Throughout their conversation, he bragged about how rich he was.

Then, they headed to a second restaurant. That was when the date started to go downhill rapidly. He went on about his “girl best friend,” and the way he spoke about her made it obvious he was in love with her.

However, it seemed that his feelings were not reciprocated. He even called her at one point during the date.

He also brought up all his ex-girlfriends and explained why those relationships did not work out. Not knowing what else to do, Ainsley just smiled and nodded her way through the date.

Finally, they got up to leave and go to a rooftop. As she stood up, he leaned over and kissed her, which she was totally unprepared for.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.