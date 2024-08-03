She’s A Single Mom Who Doesn’t Want To Date Any Single Dads Since Her Children Are Already Adults, And She’s Done Raising Kids

Many people go through a brutal divorce or breakup at some point in their lives and come to the realization that they’re happier alone. Then, they may decide to live happily single for the foreseeable future.

A woman is wondering if she’s a bad person for not wanting to date anyone with kids after her ex left her and she raised her kids as a hard-working single mom.

She’s in her 40s and has had quite the experience regarding relationships. At 22, she was a mom of two babies, and one day, the man she was supposed to marry and raise her kids with fled the scene. She found out he had several affairs and had no intention of re-entering her life.

So, from that point on, she was a single mom. She mostly focused on raising her kids, attending school, and getting the best job possible. Anytime she did shell out a bit of money to pay a babysitter and go on some dates, they were almost always disappointing.

“The men weren’t ready to be dads in their early to mid-twenties, and they didn’t want to parent another man’s kids,” she said.

“Which, even then, I thought was fair enough. Rarely did I go on a date with a man more than a couple of times. At 25, I came to the realization a relationship just wasn’t in the cards for me.”

By that age, she had put all her money and energy into being a great working single mom and did a pretty amazing job. Today, she’s in her 40s, her kids are grown up with “adult jobs,” and she gave them the best childhood she could, rarely asking anyone for help.

But, six months ago, her kids sat her down for a serious talk and told her they were concerned about all the time she spent alone and that they wanted her to find somebody.

While she agrees that it might be nice to put herself back out there, she isn’t thrilled with her choice of potential partners after what she’s seen on dating apps and websites.

