She’s Not Supporting Her Best Friend’s New Business Because, When Her Apartment Flooded, Her Friend Refused To Help Her Out

This 28-year-old woman and her best friend Emma, who’s 29, have been close for over a decade. Through thick and thin, they’ve always supported each other – which is why she was shocked when Emma suddenly wasn’t there for her a few months ago.

At the time, she had a “major” personal crisis when a pipe burst in her apartment, and her entire place flooded. She obviously had to leave home in a hurry, and she reached out to Emma for some help.

She was hoping that Emma would at least allow her to stay at her place temporarily until her own living situation got fixed.

“To my shock, Emma told me that she was too busy with her new business launch and couldn’t help me out,” she recalled.

She tried to be understanding, even though she was seriously struggling, and she wound up leaning on some other friends.

However, she couldn’t forget how her best friend wasn’t there for her, so when Emma recently turned to her for some help, she turned down the request.

For some context, Emma’s new business is now up and running, so Emma has been promoting it a lot and asking friends and family to stop by.

“Emma’s been sending me messages about how important it is to support local businesses, especially friends,” she explained.

Despite that, she still decided not to support her friend’s new business because she was still pretty hurt that Emma didn’t give her a hand when she needed it the most.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.