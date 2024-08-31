She’s Uncomfortable With Her Husband’s Female Best Friend Staying Over Their House While She’s Out Of Town For Work, But He Thinks She’s Just Being Insecure

This 32-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 34, have been married for five years now, and their relationship has always been solid. There’s just one problem that’s upsetting her – her husband’s female best friend, a 33-year-old woman named Kate.

Apparently, her husband and Kate have known each other since college, which is way before they even started dating. So, from the beginning, she knew about his friendship with Kate and their tight-knit bond.

“I’ve tried to be understanding and supportive of their friendship because I trust my husband and believe that men and women can be just friends,” she explained.

But, ever since Kate started increasingly staying over their house, she’s begun to have some serious concerns.

For some context, Kate doesn’t live locally. That’s why, whenever she comes to town, Kate will typically stay with her and her husband.

She was fine with this in the past since she was also always at home, and Kate’s stays felt like “normal friend visits.”

Recently, though, she’s been forced to travel more frequently for work, and whenever she’s away on business, Kate just so happens to visit at the same time.

“My husband doesn’t see a problem with Kate staying over while I’m gone, but it makes me uncomfortable,” she admitted.

She tried voicing her feelings, too, specifically during Kate’s last visit. She made it clear that she trusted him, and that wasn’t the issue. Rather, she just felt uneasy having another woman stay in their house while she was away.

