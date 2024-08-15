These Are The Top 10 No-Demolition Home Improvement Projects That Make Your Property More Attractive To Prospective Buyers

Your house is an investment. As long as you take good care of it, your property will go up in value as the years pass. Sometimes, increasing the value of your home means doing expensive renovations, like a kitchen makeover or adding on a deck.

But nowadays, with inflation on the rise, many homeowners are unable to take on the costs of large renovations. Fortunately, there are less pricey ways to boost your home’s value, as well as your quality of living.

A new report from Zillow and Thumbtack has revealed the top 10 no-demolition home improvement projects that will make your property more eye-catching, especially if you’re looking to sell.

According to Thumbtack data, these no-demo projects cost less than $5,000 on average nationwide to complete — and they are super attractive to prospective buyers.

“Certain low-lift projects can deliver a high payoff because they elevate a home in the mind of a buyer,” explained Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert. “Many of these projects cost just several hundred dollars or could be done DIY, yet they can have a significant impact on a home’s performance on Zillow. They bring a wow factor to a home or signal that a home is up-to-date, well-maintained, or move-in ready.”

Even small changes can make a huge difference! So, here is a list of the top 10 projects that have grown in popularity among homeowners over the past year.

Window Box

Adding window boxes to your home’s exterior can give you an increase of 48 percent more saves and 52 percent more shares per day on Zillow compared to other listings without this feature.

Depending on your location and the materials used, the average national cost for professional installation is $100 to $150. Prices can range from $15 to $900 for materials.

