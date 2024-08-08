These Picturesque American Wedding Venues Give Italian Vibes Without The Price Tag Of A Destination Wedding

I don’t know anyone who has dreams of getting married and would be opposed to getting married in Italy.

Italy is one of the most popular destination wedding locations, considering it’s a country filled with gorgeous regions that are extremely picturesque and memorable.

Plus, there’s the food, wine, and general romantic ambiance that can be found in so many parts of Italy, making it perfect for a luscious wedding.

However, not all of us are Kardashians, and not everyone can afford to book a destination wedding in Italy, much less expect their friends and family to join them there.

So, if you want to host a wedding in a venue that will make you feel like you’re in Italy but a little closer to home, here is a list of venues to help you achieve that.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Florida

This Miami venue is a Venetian property sitting on the water and looks like something out of a fairytale. You can have your wedding on the grounds of the 20th-century estate for a Romeo and Juliet-esque ceremony that will make your guests swoon.

Cielo Malibu Vineyards in California

This venue is located in Malibu, one of the most beautiful cities on the West Coast, with beaches and mountains reminiscent of Italian nature.

