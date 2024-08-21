What You Should Know About The Debilitating And Potentially Deadly Sloth Virus, Which Was First Discovered In 1955

Officials have confirmed the presence of a debilitating virus in Europe for the first time. In June and July, a total of 19 cases of Oropouche virus disease, also called “sloth virus,” were detected in Europe, affecting people in Italy, Germany, and Spain.

It is similar to the Zika virus, which is spread by mosquitoes and was first identified in Uganda. Investigations into whether the germ can cause poor pregnancy outcomes, like the Zika virus, are being conducted.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the Oropouche virus was found among travelers returning to Europe from Cuba or Brazil. Overall, five cases were reported in Italy, two in Germany, and 12 in Spain.

The illness is referred to as the sloth virus because it is thought to have originated in pale-throated sloths (Bradypus tridactylus). Other possible animal hosts for the virus are wild birds and a few non-human primates.

There is currently no vaccine to treat the virus. Rates of recovery from the disease are high, and fatalities are extremely rare. Most people recover after several days to a month. However, it is still a cause for concern.

Oropouche virus can cause symptoms that are similar to the Zika virus, including muscle aches, sudden fever, eye pain, sensitivity to light, rash, and vomiting.

In about four percent of cases, it has been found to infect the nervous system, causing inflammation around the spinal cord and brain.

In addition, Brazil has recently reported a handful of cases of the virus that may have been passed from mother to fetus during pregnancy.

The infections were associated with poor outcomes, such as loss of pregnancy and the baby’s head being smaller than average. Researchers have not yet confirmed the link.

