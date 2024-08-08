With These Three Different Ways To Create Summery Compound Butters, You Can Make Your Seasonal Gatherings Sweet, Savory, Or Spicy

I know I am not the only one who loves herself some butter. I realize it may sound weird, but butter is one of the best ingredients, or in some cases, condiments, in the food world.

It can instantly make a dish tastier, richer, creamier – you name it! It’s a loved ingredient by so many foodies.

If you are a butter enthusiast like myself, you should know how to make compound butter.

You create compound butter by combining softened butter with your choice of flavor elements to make it sweet, savory, or even spicy.

For instance, if you’ve ever been served something with “herb butter,” that’s a compound butter, as it is butter mixed with herbs.

One of the best occasions for serving compound butter is summer parties like barbecues or outdoor dinner parties, as they often pair perfectly with the popular foods served at those events.

If you’re ready to expand your butter-loving taste buds and make some summer-esque compound butters, here are three ideas for you.

First, to make compound butter, you’ll want to begin with half a pound of your favorite butter and let it come to room temperature. Treat yourself to high-quality butter for a wonderful flavor experience if you can.

The butter has to be at room temperature so you can easily stir your additional ingredients into it, but no worries, you can put it back in the fridge to harden it once you’re done.

