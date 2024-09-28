A Long-Lost Moon May Be The Reason Why Mars Has Such A Strange Shape And Extreme Terrain

Mars stands out from all the other planets in our solar system because it is the only planet that is an ellipsoid, meaning it has different sizes along all three of its axes.

But how did Mars end up with this unique feature? It could have something to do with a long-lost moon.

Today, Mars has two small moons, but it may have had another, larger moon earlier in its history. The larger moon could be responsible for the planet’s strange shape and terrain, according to Michael Efroimsky, an astronomer from the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

The terrain on Mars is some of the most extreme in the solar system. It boasts the tallest mountain, the biggest canyon, and the greatest highland region.

The highland region is known as the Tharsis bulge/rise. It is located in Mars’ western hemisphere near the equator.

The Tharsis bulge is around 3,100 miles wide and 4.4 miles high. Its massive shield volcanoes stretch even taller.

On the opposite side of the Red Planet, another highland region and massive shield volcano, Terra Sabaea and Syrtis Major, sit across from Tharsis.

Nerio, the hypothetical moon named after the ancient Roman war goddess, may have altered the shape of Mars with its gravity. It created tides in the magma oceans, similar to how Earth’s moon raises tides in our oceans.

But since Mars is smaller than Earth, it cooled more quickly, and its tidal waves became stuck in the formation they are today.

