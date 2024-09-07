A New Survey Revealed 77% Of Americans Are Too Exhausted To Cook After Work, With Many Turning To Fast Food Or Microwavable Dinners Instead

Have you ever arrived home, exhausted from work, and turned to fast food, takeout, or a frozen dinner as a quick solution to mealtime? If so, you’re not alone.

Juggling a hectic schedule and sticking to a healthy diet has never been more challenging in today’s fast-paced world, according to a recent survey.

The survey – commissioned by Kevin’s Natural Foods and conducted by Talker Research from August 5 to August 12 – showed that a whopping 77% of Americans reported being too tired to cook after finishing work.

The survey, which included 2,000 participants, illustrated how many people across the country are struggling to fit home-cooked meals into their busy lives. A shocking 20% revealed that they’ve even fallen asleep while trying to prepare a meal.

It may not come as a surprise that just over half of Americans – or 51% – think that weekdays are the busiest. Yet, according to 38% of respondents, they’re still just as busy on weekends.

This suggests the grind never stops and can have significant impacts on maintaining a consistent, nutritious diet.

Mondays, of course, came in first at 35% as the most difficult day of the week for cooking a meal at home. Wednesday and Friday tied for second place at 29%.

Many survey respondents, 40% to be exact, realize that their chaotic schedules have an impact on their dietary choices. In fact, 57% reported that the business has a negative effect on what they eat.

In these moments when Americans are crunched for time, 42% turn to sandwiches; meanwhile, 37% opt for fast food, and 33% heat up a microwavable dinner.

