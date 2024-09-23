After Being Born As A Princess In 1744, Queen Charlotte Went On To Marry King George III, Becoming A Royal Known For Her Cleverness, Interest In Science, And Love Of Music

There are so many female monarchs from centuries ago who have made major historical impacts, such as Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III. She was known for her cleverness, and there has been speculation over her heritage, as she may have represented England’s first royal of African descent.

Charlotte was born as a princess on May 19, 1744, in the Palace of Mirow. She was the youngest daughter of the rulers of a small northern German duchy in what was the Holy Roman Empire back then.

She received an education that enabled her to speak French, excel in music, and manage a household. She was also described as pleasant, sweet, and good-natured.

All these qualities made her the perfect fit for the 22-year-old King George III. He took the throne in 1760 and began looking for a wife. In 1761, he chose 17-year-old Charlotte to be his wife from a list of eligible ladies. She arrived in London soon after, and they were married six hours later.

From the start, their marriage seemed to be a true love story. Over the next 25 years, they settled into an easy domestic routine, even attending plays and concerts together.

They had 15 children, including nine sons and six daughters. All but two reached adulthood, which was quite remarkable for a time of high infant and child mortality.

Queen Charlotte was responsible for her children’s education, employing and supervising tutors and governesses. She also cultivated strong friendships with her ladies-in-waiting and created a happy home for her family.

The queen stayed out of politics, but she had a wide range of other interests. Among the British queens, Charlotte was the most scientifically minded.

She focused on botany and studied the plants and flowers that were grown in the gardens at Kew, an important scientific institution at the time. She also founded orphanages, was the patron of a hospital, and was a musical connoisseur.

