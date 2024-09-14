Ancient Princesses Helped To Build The Great Wall Of China

With the help of elite women, the Xiongnu, one of the first nomadic empires in the eastern Eurasian Steppe, was able to control a vast region of Central Asia from about the second century B.C. to the first century A.D.

The Xiongnu may have been among the ancestors of the Mongols. Their empire spanned from present-day Kazakhstan to Mongolia.

Not much is known about them aside from some Chinese historical records and genetic studies of ancient DNA.

“This was an empire with extreme genetic diversity,” said Bryan Miller, an archaeologist from the University of Michigan. “To call oneself Xiongnu at that time was to call oneself a participant in this massive empire.”

Miller was one of the lead authors of a study from 2023 that analyzed human remains from Xiongnu graves located in the foothills of the southern Altai Mountains.

The researchers tested DNA at two Xiongnu cemeteries and found that the people buried in the largest tombs were women who had close familial connections with people from the heart of the Xiongnu Empire, which was roughly in the middle of modern Mongolia.

The women were laid to rest in fancy coffins featuring the golden sun and moon, which were symbols of Xiongnu imperial power.

The females were also interred with rich grave goods, suggesting that they were ancient princesses or at least of a high status.

The burial items included ornamental gold disks, horse gear, and pieces of bronze chariots. It appeared that livestock were sacrificed in their honor.

