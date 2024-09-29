Enter The Fall Season With Purpose And Let Go Of What’s No Longer Serving You

The switching of the seasons doesn’t just signify colder weather forecasts or holidays suddenly on your calendar. For many of us, the transition is deeper than that – causing us to take a step back, look inward, and reflect on the past few months.

This is actually a great thing, allowing you to take inventory of your current situation and dive into this next chapter with purpose.

From busy work schedules to personal relationships and responsibilities, things get hectic, and in the midst of the chaos, you don’t want to wake up in December, realizing that autumn has flown by and nothing has changed for the better in your life.

That’s why taking stock of your feelings and participating in a little “fall reset” is the perfect way to assess where you’re at now, welcome change, and look for happiness in this latest season. Here’s how to get started.

1. Look Back On The Summer

You can only make fall work for you if you recognize what didn’t work for you during the summer.

Sit back, pull out your phone or a journal, and write down everything that sucked your energy last season – whether that be social media, a lack of sleep, too many gatherings draining your social battery, or constantly worrying.

On the flip side, make a note of what “filled your cup” or made you feel energized. Was it your weekly family dinners? Drinks with friends after work on Fridays? Your daily walk with your dog?

As you think about these pros and cons of summer, start to consider how you can prioritize more of the stuff that made you feel good and less of whatever dulled your sparkle.

