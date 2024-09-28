He Created A Fake Instagram Account And Messaged His Girlfriend To Trick Her Into Coming Clean About Cheating On Him

When you’re in a relationship, you get to know your partner better than anyone – which is why it’s pretty easy to tell when something is “off.”

This man recently found himself in the same boat regarding his girlfriend, and eventually, he decided to get to the bottom of it and go through her phone.

At that point, he discovered some suspicious texts between her and a male friend. In the messages, they’d discussed meeting up – something that was never mentioned to him – and were generally flirting with each other. Plus, his girlfriend was supposedly talking to the guy in “coded language” about sleeping together.

“There was nothing overt, but still pretty sketchy,” he recalled.

He realized that if he confronted his girlfriend and she was actually cheating, though, then she might just lie and bury the truth even deeper. That’s why he came up with a way to trick her into coming clean.

He wound up creating a fake Instagram account, pretending to be someone else, and sent his girlfriend a DM. Within the message, he claimed to know that she was sleeping with her male friend and had proof.

Then, he even threatened to contact her boyfriend in three days if she did not confess.

His plan worked seamlessly, too, because the very next day, his girlfriend sat him down and confessed to cheating on him. Still, she would not tell him who the male “friend” was or how long the affair had been going on.

“[She said] she was sorry, she loved me and wanted to make things work, it meant nothing, blah blah blah,” he explained.

