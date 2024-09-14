He Discovered His Wife’s Secret $45,000 Of Credit Card Debt, So Now He Wants To Divorce Her

When you tie the knot, practically everything in your life – from interests and social circles to responsibilities and money – tends to merge. That’s why being upfront and honest about your feelings and situation prior to saying “I do” is crucial for both you and your partner.

Yet, can you imagine if you got married and found out your spouse had been hiding the true state of their finances?

Unfortunately, one man is currently grappling with this very situation.

For some context, about seven months before he and his wife officially wed, they got into an argument, and it came out that she had $23,000 of credit card debt.

At the time, it was tough for him to process that news. However, his wife apparently earned a high income, and he realized that she’d be able to pay it off quite easily if she dedicated herself to it.

“I even gave her a budget sheet so we could balance paying off the debt while still saving for the wedding,” he recalled.

But then, only one month before their nuptials, he decided to check in on how his wife’s debt repayment plan was going. This led him to uncover how she’d only been making minimum payments and barely covering the debt’s interest – meaning she still had $23,000 to pay back.

“I was furious, and we had another fight. She admitted that she’d been careless and said unexpected costs, like the dress and other wedding expenses, were to blame,” he explained.

Despite being so mad, he was able to look past it, and he and his wife went through with tying the knot.

