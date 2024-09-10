He Doesn’t Want To Attend His Friend’s Wedding Anymore After His Friend Made Him Feel Like A Loser For Not Having A Date

When you’re in a relationship, attending a wedding can be a really romantic experience. You get to watch newlyweds say “I do” while sitting next to your partner, soaking up all of the love and fantasizing about your own future.

On the flip side, if you’re forced to go to a friend’s wedding without a date, the experience can be pretty depressing – and you may even feel alienated for flying solo.

This man is currently in the same boat. He’s 30 years old, and he and his girlfriend only broke up a couple of months ago. One of his friends is also set to tie the knot in a few days.

Unfortunately, he simply wasn’t able to find a date, either, so he had planned to attend the event alone.

“Most of my female friends are already settled down, have kids, or are married,” he explained.

But while he was actually fine with this, he recently went away on a fishing trip with his friend, the groom, who made him feel terrible about it.

It all began when they were just drinking and catching up, and his friend decided to broach the topic of his ex-girlfriend. Then, his friend proceeded to jokingly ask if he planned to bring his ex as his date.

“And I said no. I said that I was going alone,” he recalled.

At that point, his friend pointed out how he was the only person attending the wedding without a date. Afterward, he was kind of put down – because his friend literally asked, “How do you not know any girls, bro?”

