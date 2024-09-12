He Spontaneously Proposed To His Girlfriend, And She Said Yes, But He Feels Bad That He Didn’t Have A Ring Or Give A Big Speech

Must all proposals have an elaborate plan, a hidden photographer, or a huge ring? Or can a truly spontaneous proposal without all the frills still be just as special?

That’s what one man can’t stop asking himself after he popped the question to his now-fiancée in a more unconventional way.

For some context, he and his then-girlfriend were just having a normal date last Sunday. First, they grabbed sushi and watched a movie before they decided to go for a nice, long walk.

In the middle of their stroll, they also wound up stopping to sit down in the bed of his girlfriend’s truck to have a pretty raw conversation.

“We had a deep talk about our relationship, like things we wanted to change, how we see our relationship, envisioning our future together, and even talking about how we’re sure we want to get married,” he recalled.

Now, one thing to know about him is that he has been diagnosed with ADHD and is admittedly quite impulsive. So, following their discussion, he literally hopped off his girlfriend’s truck and asked her to go for another walk.

Then, he got down on one knee and asked the big question: “Will you marry me?”

He meant it, and his fiancée said yes. He also has no regrets about getting engaged to her.

The only thing that’s bugging him is how “plain” and “simple” the proposal was.

