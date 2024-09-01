Her Biological Father Suddenly Wants To Reconnect And Asked Her To Take A DNA Test, But She’s Afraid Of Disrupting Her Dynamic With Her Mom’s Husband, The Man Who Really Raised Her

Ever since this 28-year-old woman was a little girl, she’s been raised by her mom and her mom’s husband – who she’s always considered to be her dad.

“My mom married him when I was very young, and he has been the only father figure I’ve known,” she said.

But, out of the blue, her biological father recently reached out to her out of nowhere after not contacting her for years. She found out that he’d been following her life “from a distance,” and now, he wants to reconnect with her.

She wasn’t expecting this at all, but she still spoke to her biological father, and he claimed that he really wanted to be part of her life. However, he still asked that she get a DNA test in order to confirm their father-daughter relationship.

“He said this test is important to him, as it would help solidify his place in my life and ensure that our connection is genuine,” she recalled.

While she gets where her biological father is coming from, the idea still makes her uncomfortable.

She believes that her mom’s husband, her dad, is the man who actually raised her and was there for her throughout everything. So, she feels as though her relationship with her dad – not her biological father – is what truly defines her concept of “family.”

“And I worry that taking the test might complicate my current family dynamics or suggest that I’m questioning my relationship with my dad,” she added.

She tried to tell her biological father this as well and admitted that she wasn’t ready to take a DNA test at the moment. Plus, she made it clear that she already values her current relationship with her dad and the rest of her family exactly the way it is.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.