Her Boyfriend Humiliated Her During A Dinner Party By Criticizing Her Cooking In Front Of Everyone, So Now She Won’t Make Him Any More Meals

This 30-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 34, have been living together for around a year. They also both work full-time, but she’s always loved cooking.

That’s why, in their household, she has taken on the task of preparing most of their meals.

“I try my best to make a variety of healthy and tasty dishes, and honestly, I thought he appreciated it,” she said.

However, her boyfriend has recently started making snide remarks about her cooking skills. It all began with little statements, like him saying a recipe might taste better with some more seasoning or pointing out how his mom made a dish differently.

She didn’t initially read too much into his comments. Yet, as time went on, they only increased in frequency and harshness.

Once, her boyfriend even tried to make a “joke” by telling her, “It’s like you’re practicing for a cooking show but need more practice.”

While he genuinely hurt her feelings, she didn’t speak up for herself. She tried to give her boyfriend the benefit of the doubt, figuring that perhaps he didn’t realize how mean he was being.

Well, just last week, her feelings on the matter completely changed. After she hosted a small dinner party with their friends and cooked an entire three-course meal, her boyfriend humiliated her in front of everyone.

“She tries her best, but it’s no restaurant quality,” he told the whole table.

